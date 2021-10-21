When Hubert Davis was named the new Head Basketball Coach at th University of North Carolina there were instantly lots of questions to be answered and boxes to be checked.

This just isn't any job. Following in the gigantic footsteps of Dean Smith and Roy Williams instantly meant no honeymoon period. Davis was not the face of a middle-of-the-pack basketball program at a football school. He would have to be the best in program management, player development, game coaching, and too many other departments to mention.