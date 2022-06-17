Wednesday was a busy day for Hubert Davis and company. In all, Tar Heel Illustrated was able to confirm 15 rising juniors that heard from the North Carolina coaching staff on the first day they could reach out directly to the Class of 2024.

One of those prime prospects was Ian Jackson. The nation's third-ranked player and Bronx native has been on UNC's radar, but on Wednesday he got the attention of UNC's head man.