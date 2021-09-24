Matas Buzelis continues to be a huge priority for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina coaching staff.

The Tar Heels' head man offered Buzelis on August 5. Just over six weeks later, Davis was on the Brewster Academy campus in Hew Hampshire to watch one of the nation's top forwards.

Davis originally offered Buzelis the first time he spoke with him on the phone, but that was just the beginning of his involvement in recruiting a player and person he badly wants in the program.