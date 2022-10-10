This past weekend was an important one for the North Carolina Basketball program.

It began Friday night with "Live Action With Carolina Basketball." The local fan base got its first look at the 2022-23 edition of the Tar Heels. Prized recruits Elliot Cadeau, Jarin Stevenson, and Drake Powell were in for the event.

Stevenson and Powell's were on unofficial visits, and their time on campus concluded after Friday night. Cadeau however was on an official, and spent the brunt of the weekend in Chapel Hill.

The 5-star junior guard returned to Link Academy in Branson, MO, on Sunday night. Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with him the following day where he caught us up on the trip, and where he goes from here.