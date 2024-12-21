Washington LB Khmori House Transferring to UNC

For the third consecutive day, North Carolina has secured a commitment via the transfer portal, this time in the form of Washington linebacker Khmori House.

House, who just finished his freshman season with the Huskies, visited Chapel Hill on Friday before pledging to the Tar Heels. He entered the portal on Dec. 17 and received offers from the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, and USC.

The 6-foot, 213 linebacker tallied 317 snaps across 12 games for Washington, recording 35 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.

With three tackles and an interception in the Huskies' 24-5 win over Northwestern on Sept. 12, House earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

As a former 4-Star recruit in the 2024 class, House will have three years of eligibility remaining.