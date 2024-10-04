Hubert Davis Media Day Press Conference and Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball held its media day Friday afternoon at the Smith Center, and to kick it off was a press conference with head coach Hubert Davis.

Davis fielded questions for about 30 minutes with the topics ranging from each scholarship player, the team playing the fastest in the nation, the effects of NIL, rebounding, the freshmen, transfers, and so much more.

Some bullet points:

*Why the exhibition game at Memphis appealed to him.

-Davis said his relationship with Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway played a role, plus more.

*What the challenge recruiting big men in the portal was last spring.

*Davis liked Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin right away because he’s versatile and can do stuff inside and outside, and even though he’s not as big as Armando Bacot, but he can finish at the rim.

*RJ Davis has been a better leader this offseason, and Hubert expects him to have the same kind of season he did last year.

*Hubert says he wants to Tar Heels to be the fastest team in the nation baseline-to-baseline, and he says they should be that. So, his want should be met.

*Davis on freshman wing Ian Jackson: “He’s gifted and his ability to do things in the open court is real.”

*Davis said Elliot Cadeau’s progression has been huge, but in two areas: he’s “knocking down shots all over the place,” and his “overall leadership is off the charts.” Also said Elliot is constantly working in the gym.

*Regarding junior Jalen Washington, Davis said his first year was really rehab but he’s gotten more confident and has been their best rebounder, screener, best running big, is doing well off ball screens, attacking the offensive glass, and shoots well from the outside.

*What attracted Davis to Belmont transfer Cade Tyson? He said “his ability to shoot the basketball is real” plus he can do so many things on the floor, small things and big things. Says he’s a really good rebounder.







