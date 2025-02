SYRACUSE, NY – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 88-82 win over Syracuse on Saturday night at JMA Wireless Dome.

UNC broke a four-game road losing streak picking up its first win away from home in five weeks.

The Tar Heels were led by Ian Jackson with 23 points followed by 19 from Jae’Lyn Withers and 16 points and 6 assists from RJ Davis.

UNC improved to 15-11 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Syracuse dropped to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in the ACC.