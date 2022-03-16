Hubert Davis Pre-Marquette NCAA Presser Transcript

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: SIGN-UP FOR THI HERE!!!!

FORT WORTH, TX – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Wednesday afternoon at Dickies Arena in advance of the eighth-seeded Tar Heels’ East Region first round game versus ninth-seeded Marquette here on Thursday.

THE MODERATOR: Joined now by Hubert Davis, head coach of the North Carolina Tarheels. We'll get an opening statement, followed by questions in the room and then questions on ZOOM, if there are any.

Coach Davis, go ahead.

HUBERT DAVIS: An opening statement, sir? Oh, this is great. I didn't even know. Well, thanks a lot, Kersh. I really appreciate it.

No, we're glad to be here. It's -- I played four years for the Dallas Mavericks. I know this area very well. And we're very thankful and humbled and appreciated for our program being in the NCAA tournament. And we've had a couple of good days of preparation and really excited to play a really good Marquette team.

THE MODERATOR: Okay. Back on the right.

Q. Coach, how much of a luxury is it to have a guy like Leaky defensively who you can most games just assign to the next team's best player?

HUBERT DAVIS: I like that. That's a major luxury. One of the things I wish I could do is slice him in half in pieces so that I can have him guard multiple players. But I'm just so proud of Leaky. He's had a terrific season. And not just defensively but, you know, he has the best assisted turnover ratio on our team. So he's the guy that can distribute the basketball and also take care of it. He's shot the ball so much better from the perimeter. And he's just a great teammate and great leader for our team and our program. And I'm just really excited about the year that Leaky has had. And it is a great benefit and a luxury to have somebody that's a lockdown defender that's also versatile.

You know, he -- what was it last week against Virginia, he guarded Clark at the point guard. And he's guarded Palo, all the way down to the power four position. So not only is he great defensively, he's also versatile on that end, as well.

THE MODERATOR: Go front row.

Q. Hubert, Shaka mentioned that he's known you for a long time. I'm just curious about the history of your relationship with him?

HUBERT DAVIS: Well, I've known him since, you know -- since VCU and also at Texas. And it's -- you know, we've just had a relationship also when I worked with ESPN.

And so, we've known each other a long time. Coach Smart is an unbelievable coach, does a terrific job of developing players. And his teams are always tough-minded, physical, and play hard-nose type of basketball and they always compete.

So for our preparation, we know exactly what we're going to get tomorrow in playing Marquette. And I think Shaka Smart is one of the better coaches in the country. He's a terrific person.

THE MODERATOR: Middle on the right.

Q. Hey, Coach, some of the guys this week have been talking about your pregame speeches, how they make them want to run through the wall. I'm just curious --

HUBERT DAVIS: I don't want them to do that.

Q. That probably wouldn't be ideal. Metaphorically, maybe. What goes into what you decide to say, and then, specifically, you've got a big one coming here up here tomorrow?

HUBERT DAVIS: I don't know. I just -- I don't necessarily plan what I'm going to say. It just kind of organically goes into something that helps our team focus and puts ourselves in a position to be successful.

And, you know, one of the things, when I played for the New York Knicks, Coach Riley used to give a pregame -- different pregame speech every game. So just think, 82 games in the regular season all the times and the playoffs, and he used to give a different story every time. And his stories just resonated with me and made me feel like, as a player, I wanted to run through a brick wall. So it isn't anything planned, it's just -- I'm just trying to communicate to the team where we are, where we want to go to that we clearly understand what we need to do and what we're trying to accomplish out there on the floor.

THE MODERATOR: Second row on the right.

Q. Hey, Hubert. You've talked about kind of the chemistry and the health of this team has really developed over the last month or so. How much of that is the guys beginning to understand their roles and kind of what they're supposed to do within that team concept?

HUBERT DAVIS: I think that's a huge part. You know, I think at the beginning of the season, I asked them to answer two questions honestly. I said "What do you have to do to get on the floor? And what do you have to do in order to stay on the floor?" And I said a huge determining factor in you personally having a successful season is being able to honestly answer those questions.

And I really feel like as the year has gone on, guys have really settled in and accepted their roles. And I think that's really contributed to our chemistry and our togetherness, being at an all-time best.

And I think I said before also time shared. You know, this has been a year of newness. Even though that I've been an assistant coach here for nine years, this is the first year that I was a head coach.

And so, you know, new players, new coach, new coaching staff. And, you know, the shared experiences of relationships has -- over the last 11 and a half months have really manifested us into being very close-knit and everybody on the same page.

THE MODERATOR: Back on the left.

Q. Hey, Coach. A few minutes ago, the guys said that you reminded them and spoke to them about what happened last year in the NCAA tournament in the first round. How much juice can they get from that?

HUBERT DAVIS: You can get a little juice. I don't think it's juice that's sustainable. But, you know, I think, obviously, what happened in the NCAA tournament last year, obviously, it's a different coaching staff, different players. We lost to Marquette last year. You know, those are things that can motivate you in your preparation. I don't think it's sustainable out there in the game. But it can definitely put you in a place to focus, concentrate, and put yourself in a position to make sure that you're preparing to the best of your ability. That was a humbling experience. And something that you cannot forget.

THE MODERATOR: Second row on the left.

Q. Coach, you mentioned how far back your relationship with Shaka goes. What do you know about what type of teams he's brought to this tournament and what are you expecting out of this one tomorrow?

HUBERT DAVIS: Well, we're expecting a very competitive, great game. You know, if you look at Marquette and look at their body of work, you can't be -- not be a successful, really good team, having beaten Villanova twice, and Illinois, and Providence.

And so, they've got some unbelievable players. Like I said before, they have a terrific coach and coaching staff. And they compete on every play on both ends of the floor the entire game.

I've told our guys that, you know, there's three types of people that -- you know, there's people that don't want to fight, there's people that will fight, and there's people that are looking for a fight.

So as a competitive nature for us, we got to be -- like, we're looking for a fight and be out there ready to compete.

Q. Hubert, how much have you brought up that Wisconsin game last year? I know you told us about the speech you gave to them after that game last year about how that that wasn't Carolina basketball. Have you discussed that with them at all this week?

HUBERT DAVIS: Very little. You know, I just -- last year was last year. You know, this is this year's team. And I just -- I just want us to really -- you know, this is the first time that our guys have experienced a real -- you know, the real NCAA tournament.

I want them to enjoy it. I want them to have joy in celebrating this experience. But I also want them -- there's a seriousness about this to make sure that you're playing your best.

And so, whether win or lose, the competitive fire and the edge that you have to have to put yourself in that position has to be there. And so, those are the things that have been communicated.

It hasn't -- we haven't spent hardly any time talking about what happened last year against Wisconsin in the first round.

THE MODERATOR: Second row on the right.

Q. Shaka's teams are known for their press. How do you kind of try to break that, and in a way, to make sure that you dictate the pace of the game and play your playbook?

HUBERT DAVIS: Well, I mean, against any team, not just against Marquette, a huge part is, you know, taking care of the basketball.

You know, one of the things that we've identified for us that allows us to have success is three things: One, defend, No. 2, rebound, and the third thing is take care of the basketball.

So not only when -- or if Marquette presses, Marquette, even in the half court, does a really good job of getting steals and deflections.

And so, it's important for us in something that I put on the practice plan every day, is making the easy play and limiting turnovers.

And so, we just got to make the easy play and make sure that we get shots. And if we get shots, I feel confident with the type of shooters that will make the shots. And if we miss, we're really good on the offensive glass. And that allows us to get second chance opportunities.

THE MODERATOR: Far back at the right.

Q. You mentioned for your guys that this is their first real experience at the NCAA tournament. For you, being there as a player, assistant coach, it's also your first time as a head coach here at the NCAA tournament. How much are you using your previous experiences as a player and a coach, and for yourself in preparing for tomorrow in addition to instilling it on your players?

HUBERT DAVIS: Well, I -- one of the things that we've done throughout the entire season is, you know, not just myself, but all of our assistants played at Carolina, as well.

And so, you know, we share stories and testimonies and memories of specifically playing in the NCAA tournament and being a part of big moments and big games with the Carolina uniform on.

You know, one of the things that my hope is that something that I desperately want is I want these guys to have -- I don't want them to hear our stories anymore. I want them to have their own testimonies, their own stories, their own memories of playing in this tournament and coming up big in big time situations.

And so, just encouraging them and motivating them and getting them to understand what a great position that they're in, and to enjoy it, and to work hard and put yourself in a position that you can do something great.

THE MODERATOR: We have about five more minutes left with Coach Davis. We'll go back-right side again.

Q. Hubert, one thing that I think I maybe glossed over anyway. Losing two players in the rotation in Dawson and Anthony Harris, how did you kind of approach, you know, with the rest of the team how you guys were going to keep it moving and keep -- you know, and observe that loss? But it's something that I don't think that we actually addressed and talked about much.

HUBERT DAVIS: Yeah, well, I've always believed in next man up. One of the things that I told the players is that I will -- every player that plays for me will get a chance and an opportunity.

Anything that I've been able to experience in my life is because someone has given me a chance and an opportunity. And so, that's -- at the foundation, that's who I am. And I've told each player that.

I said there's been no way in the world that you can ever say to anybody that Coach Davis didn't give me a chance. That's just not happening. That's just not happening here.

But one of the things that I tell them is, look, I can't guarantee when that chance is going to happen. I don't know where, when, how, and the manner in which it's going to happen. The only thing that you have to do is you have to be ready when, when that chance comes.

And so, after losing two players in our rotation, it has to be next man up. And so, you know, Puff has gotten an opportunity and a chance, Dontrez, DeMarco, Kerwin, Justin, all those guys have gotten opportunities and chances. And so, it's on them to be ready when their number is called. And so, that's how we've approached it since losing those two and just moving forward.

THE MODERATOR: Okay. Next-to-the-last row on the right.

Q. Coach, kind of following up on that. Dawson Garcia, this would have been a huge game for him, had he still been with the program. Is there anything that you can show with us how he's doing, if you've talked to him at all?

HUBERT DAVIS: Yeah. We text regularly and just to checkup and see how he's doing. I know that from a family standpoint, he's going through a lot. Our love and our support, and our commitment to Dawson has never wavered. And, you know, we're very happy that he's had an opportunity to be at home, to be with family during this tough time. And we're thankful to be able to support him in that. And it would be great to have him here.

THE MODERATOR: We have time for one more question, if anybody would like it. If not -- oh, back-left.

Q. Speaking about that, actually. How do you think Brady's game has grown a little bit since Dawson is gone and has added minutes? Do you think part of the cohesion that you're talking about, the team, a big part of that is just Brady out there for 30 plus minutes a game has been a big part of it?

HUBERT DAVIS: Well, Brady out there on the floor, just works. It's worked the entire season. The chemistry between Brady and Armando, is -- it just works. You know, their games complement each other. Their personalities and mentalities complement each other.

Brady does more than just shoot. He's an excellent passer. He's an instinctive player. He just knows how to play. And with experience of playing in the Big 12 for four years, that's invaluable to us.

And so, not just when we have lost people, it's been clear and definitive when Brady is on the floor, we're just better. And so, having him on the floor more makes us better.

THE MODERATOR: Coach, thank you very much. Great to have you in Fort Worth. Good luck tomorrow.

HUBERT DAVIS: Thank you very much.



