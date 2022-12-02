CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center to discuss his team as they are riding a three-game losing streak and getting ready to open ACC play with a game at Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon.

The Tar Heels were the No. 1 team in the nation through the first few weeks, but lost twice last weekend to Iowa State and Alabama, and then at Indiana on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels are shooting just 30.4 percent from the perimeter, have just 89 assists on 218 made field goals, have been outrebounded on the offensive glass by five, and are ranked No. 361 of 363 Division One teams in bench usage.

At No. 18 in the nation this week, UNC is 5-3, and the Hokies are 7-1 with wins over Penn State and Minnesota. Their loss was at College of Charleston.