Hubert Davis Proved His Belief In T.J. Power By Issuing An Offer

T.J. Power went on a rampage last weekend at the EYBL event in Kansas City. It wouldn't be totally accurate to say the basketball world sat up and took notice. The 6-foot-9 forward already had plenty of offers that stood as proof to his abilities.

An impressive group that consisted of Boston College, Brown, DePaul, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Indiana, Iona, Iowa, Marquette, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn, Penn State, Providence, South Carolina, Stanford, UCONN, UMASS, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and Wake Forest.