Jasper Johnson and his family admittedly had an unbelievable official visit to North Carolina last winter when it hosted Duke in that magical rivalry.

He told the Tar Heel coaching staff that he would be back in the summer in an unofficial capacity. The 5-star guard brought that to fruition Wednesday when he not only did the things one does on a visit, but also got to take in a full-fledged practice.



The trip to Chapel Hill came on a back end of a whirlwind tour that started less than a week ago. In that time he has also seen Illinois and Alabama. Johnson took an unofficial to Kentucky earlier in the month, and there is expected to be at least one more to either Arkansas or Baylor.

Tar Heel Illustrated had a lengthy conversation with his father, Dennis, Wednesday night at Lake Norman. The Johnson family and a friend drove their from Chapel Hill and settled down to watch the NBA Draft. That didn't stop the dad and current high school football coach from from going totally in-depth about the visit to North Carolina, and the state of the overall recruitment.

