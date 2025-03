DAYTON, OH - North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team's 95-68 win over San Diego State. He was joined by RJ Davis and Seth Trimble postgame.

Davis scored 26 points, connecting on all six 3-point attempts, while Jae'Lyn Withers added in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Trimble tallied 16 points and three rebounds off the bench.

UNC advances to the Round of 64 on Friday, as it faces Ole Miss at 4:05PM inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.