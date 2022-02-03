Hudson Talks Junior Day, Who He's Pushing For, & More
North Carolina had a big recruiting junior day this weekend and the Tar Heels' lone committed prospect was on campus for the event. Class of 2023 quarterback Tad Hudson out of Hough High School in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news