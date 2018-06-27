Patience was on Brandon Huffman’s side this past basketball season. The 6-10 forward was a regular part of North Carolina’s playing rotation until conference play hit, and they his playing time was sporadic. He just wasn’t as ready as fellow freshmen bigs Garrison Brooks or Sterling Manley. So Huffman had to learn to deal with his role, as limited as it was. “It was rough at points. It’s never easy sitting, it can be frustrating at times,” he said. “It really is a process, and seeing the position I was in, I was playing early on and really can’t complain. I know I’m still young and I have time to improve. It’s really just up to me to improve so I can get more minutes.” Huffman still played in 29 contests, however. And when on the court, Huffman displayed nice athletic ability and some physical strength. Roy Williams said in the preseason Huffman was the team’s best finisher at the rim, something he displayed a few times.

Brandon Huffman vs. Tulane. Bruce Young, THI

Perhaps the biggest adjustment for the Goldsboro, NC, native was simply not knowing from game to game or even segment to segment within games if he was going to get in or not. So Huffman figured out how to keep himself sharp just in case. “It’s just being mentally ready to where you see how things are going and you realize that you could go in, going from that transition from cheering guys on to watching and seeing what’s happening out there,” he said. “‘If I’m going to go out there, I’m going to have to do things better.’” His numbers for the season were 98 total minutes, 19-35 from the field, 47 points (1.6 per game), plus he pulled down 41 rebounds. His high game was 9 points and 6 rebounds versus Tulane. The numbers don’t reveal at all the value Huffman got out of the season, though. He gained so many mental reps on and off the court, in games and in practice, that he believes he understands the game so much better now than when this time a year ago.

Brandon Huffman vs. Texas A&M. USA Today