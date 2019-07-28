Brandon Huffman is a smart young man. He knows where he is as a basketball player and isn’t shy about discussing his cans and can’ts on the court.

Maybe that’s why he's such a valuable reserve on North Carolina’s team. Huffman isn’t the kind of player who steps onto the court and stuffs the stat sheet, that’s just not him. Nor is he going to serve as a focal point of the Tar Heels’ offense, again, that’s just not him.

But Huffman can positively affect a game for the Heels, he showed at times last season. And that’s something he’s happy to discuss, because he completely understands his role on the Tar Heels. That was the most important individual development for him during his sophomore campaign.

“I think I progressed in a few ways,” he said, before zeroing in on the big one. “I learned how to play the role that was given to me no matter what it is. That stretch in January was pretty big for me. It let me know that no matter whatever I’m doing to (push) it as long as I can be effective in some way and to just keep doing little things like that to help.”

The period in January he noted centered around perhaps the most important personal four minutes of his career to date.

It occurred in the first half of UNC’s 21-point loss at home to Louisville, but it gave the Heels their only juice injection of the day. Huffman scored four points in four minutes, aggressively going at the Cardinals.

In a sense, he was the only Tar Heel to strike at Louisville that day. He didn’t back down.