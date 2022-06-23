North Carolina will have its biggest recruiting weekend of the 2022 season this weekend as the Tar Heels are hosting 17 prospects for their official visits.

Currently, the Tar Heels have six committed players in the class of 2023 in offensive lineman Nolan McConnell, defensive tackle Joel Starlings, linebacker Caleb Lavallee, cornerback Kaleb Cost, and tight end Julien Randolph. The other committed Tar Heel quarterback Tad Hudson will be taking his official visit with the other 16 prospects.

This weekend will cap off a huge month of recruiting in June for the Tar Heels. The dead period will begin June 27 and continue through July 24.

Here is the list of players that will be in Chapel Hill this weekend: