North Carolina will host several of its main football targets this weekend. The Tar Heels have the luxury of inviting prospects to watch the best rivalry in college sports when the hoops Tar Heels host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in the Dean Smith Center.

Carolina currently has three verbal commitments in the class of 2024 with linebacker Evan Bennett and offensive linemen Desmond Jackson and Andew Rosinski.

THI has confirmed the following players plan to be in Chapel Hill this weekend.