Huzzie Can’t Help But Peek Ahead at the Schedule
CHAPEL HILL – This time a year ago, Alijah Huzzie and his teammates were grinding through fall camp preparing for a season-opener versus Mars Hill.
East Tennessee State eventually defeated the Lions, 44-7, thanks in part to Huzzie, who recorded the first of his six interceptions last season for the Bucs.
Mars Hill probably moved the needle some to Huzzie, as it was a game, and it was the opener. But things are much different for the North Carolina starting cornerback this August. He transferred to UNC in the winter, and he can’t take his eyes off the Tar Heels’ schedule.
Big-named opponents, big-time road trips, and huge stages await Huzzie and the Heels as the season creeps closer to kicking off.
“Every day I take a look at it just to remind me of what’s coming up and what I need to prepare for,” Huzzie said earlier this week.
For perspective, the Tar Heels open the season versus South Carolina in Charlotte. The game will air in primetime on ABC, and ESPN College GameDay will be on hand as well. As for his former school, they open the same day at Jacksonville State. The next two games are at home versus Carson-Newman and at Austin Peay.
UNC, by the way, hosts Appalachian State and Minnesota in games two and three, and visits Pittsburgh in its fourth contest. Dates versus Miami, Clemson, and NC Sate also mark Carolina’s schedule.
“Just coming from ETSU – shouts out to ETSU, I’ve gotta do that,” Huzzie said, smiling. “Just coming from where I came from, coming from ESPN Plus, people have to buy that. And now they don’t have to buy it, it’s going to be broadcast on Gameday. I’ve never played in front of GameDay.”
The App State game will air on the ACC Network, and Minnesota on ESPN. Pittsburgh is likely an ABC game, though that hasn’t yet been determined.
“It’s exciting, but I don’t let that get the best of me,” Huzzie said. “It’s another game, it’s another opportunity (and) game. I’ve just gotta do me and that’s all I can do.”
And all he can do is play the game at a level his coaches expect. They mandate it, but are also highly confident Huzzie can deliver.
He was an FCS All-American at ETSU, interception six passes in each of the last two seasons. To the contrary, UNC’s cornerbacks have a combined eight picks in the four seasons since Mack Brown returned.
Huzzie is more than just an interception guy, he’s a football player, and other than some early adrenaline, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik isn’t concerned the atmosphere and stage will affect the junior from Georgia.
“I think it will be so fun for him. He’s worked so hard to be in a venue like this,” Chizik said. “You don’t prep him. Guys like that, they go out and play football… It will be exciting for him. We might have to calm him down a little bit.”
Fall camp can move slowly for players, but in reality, Huzzie’s first time on national TV in as big a stage as there is on the first Saturday of the college football season is just three weeks away, something that isn’t lost on him, as he peeks at the calendar and slate every day.