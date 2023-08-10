CHAPEL HILL – This time a year ago, Alijah Huzzie and his teammates were grinding through fall camp preparing for a season-opener versus Mars Hill. East Tennessee State eventually defeated the Lions, 44-7, thanks in part to Huzzie, who recorded the first of his six interceptions last season for the Bucs. Mars Hill probably moved the needle some to Huzzie, as it was a game, and it was the opener. But things are much different for the North Carolina starting cornerback this August. He transferred to UNC in the winter, and he can’t take his eyes off the Tar Heels’ schedule.

Big-named opponents, big-time road trips, and huge stages await Huzzie and the Heels as the season creeps closer to kicking off. “Every day I take a look at it just to remind me of what’s coming up and what I need to prepare for,” Huzzie said earlier this week. For perspective, the Tar Heels open the season versus South Carolina in Charlotte. The game will air in primetime on ABC, and ESPN College GameDay will be on hand as well. As for his former school, they open the same day at Jacksonville State. The next two games are at home versus Carson-Newman and at Austin Peay. UNC, by the way, hosts Appalachian State and Minnesota in games two and three, and visits Pittsburgh in its fourth contest. Dates versus Miami, Clemson, and NC Sate also mark Carolina’s schedule. “Just coming from ETSU – shouts out to ETSU, I’ve gotta do that,” Huzzie said, smiling. “Just coming from where I came from, coming from ESPN Plus, people have to buy that. And now they don’t have to buy it, it’s going to be broadcast on Gameday. I’ve never played in front of GameDay.” The App State game will air on the ACC Network, and Minnesota on ESPN. Pittsburgh is likely an ABC game, though that hasn’t yet been determined.

UNC CB Alijah Huzzie had 12 interceptions the last two seasons playing at East Tennessee State. (ETSUBucs.com)