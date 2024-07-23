CHAPEL HILL – The best news regarding the cornerback position North Carolina can have is that Alijah Huzzie is back where he most belongs.

Huzzie was Honorable Mention All-ACC last season playing the star position, an assignment he took over once DeAndre Boykins was lost for the season in August with a torn ACL.

But the former FCS All-American is back at corner now, where he is an NFL prospect, and should stay there given UNC’s depth in all three areas of the secondary, something the Tar Heels didn’t enjoy last season.

“Hopefully he can stay there now (that) we’ve got enough depth at star,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said.

Huzzie played well at star, earning a PFF grade of 73.3 registering 42 tackles, a TFL, three interceptions, two hurries, and in 63 targets allowed 35 receptions for 355 yards, two TDs, and even PBUs. He also had 11 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for opposing offenses.

Of the 727 snaps Huzzie played on that side of the ball, just 69 were at corner.

First-year defensive coordinator Geoff Collins has been highly impressed with the Georgia native.

“He’s a big-time player having him back out on the edge…,” he said. “He played pretty much 99 percent of corner throughout the spring. He’s been really good for us.”