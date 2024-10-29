Huzzie Says Laughs and a Lesson From Friday Clips Helped Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Last Friday was about fun, laughter, and reminding North Carolina’s defensive players what it was like to play freely on the football field.

Riding a four-game losing streak in which the Tar Heels had struggled mightily on that side of the ball, defensive coordinator Geoff Collins decided to change things up the day before the Heels faced Virginia in Charlottesville.

The staff put together clips of each player’s high school days, added a variety of music to it, and then showed the team Friday evening. It was apparently must-see TV.

“I think more so just seeing that you’ve already done it before,” cornerback Alijah Huzzie said Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. “You’ve been playing the game for years. There’s no difference in the level of the games you play like high school coming up; you’ve already done this, you’ve been doing this for a long time. So just go play, go be you.”

Now, Huzzie played quarterback in high school in LaGrange, GA. So, his clips were of him playing QB. It was a lot of fun and certainly helpful.

“Seeing myself play; I played quarterback, which is pretty funny,” he said, smiling. “So, just seeing (myself) throwing it back the times I used to have the ball in my hands a lot. I think that brought back some good memories and good times in my past.”

Naturally, the question begs: Which player generated the most laughter because of his clips?

“A lot of people were shocked that I played quarterback, but I think Beau (Atkinson),” he said, cracking up with laughter. “They was like, ‘you’re so tiny, bro. What happened?’ He was like, ‘That’s my ninth grade, that’s my ninth-grade film. I was way different.’”

Atkinson played a lot of tight end in high school and some schools recruited him as one, but he’s a large defensive end with the Tar Heels.

So, Atkinson, Huzzie and the other Tar Heels had a blast watching the clips and it appears to have paid off. The defense was loose, non-stressed, and played free in the win over the Wahoos.

In addition to that, Huzzie also spoke Tuesday about the following: