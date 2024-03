It is safe to say that things are going well for North Carolina Basketball fans. The Tar Heels are currently 24-6 on the season, in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with one game remaining, and ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The future is bright as well. Hubert Davis has a pair of top-10 recruits coming for the 2024-25 campaign. Drake Powell is ranked No. 8 according to Rivals, and Ian Jackson is one spot behind at No. 9.

Both were on campus last Saturday as the Tar Heels hosted North Carolina State. Powell only lives a few miles from the Dean Dome, so he has been a regular at games over the past few years. Jackson, on the other hand, had a rare opportunity to travel thanks to the conclusion of his Overtime Elite season.