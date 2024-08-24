Mack Brown’s football team is flying well under the radar right now, which makes sense given it lost a generational quarterback, its best defensive player, and once again closed last season on a downward spiral.

All of that left a not-so-pleasant taste in the mouths of the fan base, but also a lasting negative impression on most of the media.

But that’s okay. Preseason expectations mean virtually nothing, especially in the age of the transfer portal, and all that matters once the Tar Heels take the field Thursday at Minnesota is how they do from the first snap on.

So, with that in mind, is the general sentiment about the Tar Heels correct? They were picked eighth in the ACC by the media, and aren’t anywhere near the Top 25 in any noteworthy preseason predictions.

It’s possible some of the question marks on this team could be so problematic that it keeps Carolina from reaching its goals while winning seven games or less. So, if UNC is to win seven games or less, here is why…