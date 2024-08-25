Mack Brown’s football team is flying well under the radar right now, which makes sense given it lost a generational quarterback, its best defensive player, and once again closed last season on a downward spiral.

All of that left a not-so-pleasant taste in the mouths of the fan base, but also a lasting negative impression on most of the media.

But that’s okay. Preseason expectations mean virtually nothing, especially in the age of the transfer portal, and all that matters once the Tar Heels take the field Thursday at Minnesota is how they do from the first snap on.

So, with that in mind, is it conceivable the Tar Heels find a way to win nine games this season, or perhaps even more? We think so, which is why we’re putting together this scenario: If UNC wins nine-plus games, here is why it will happen…