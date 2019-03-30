KANSAS CITY – Perhaps in the end, a healthy and spry Nassir Little and Cam Johnson would have made a difference in North Carolina’s loss to Auburn in the Sweet 16 Friday night at Sprint Center.

But then again, maybe not.

It doesn’t matter at this point, because UNC’s season ended amid an array of 3-pointers by the Tigers and its own struggles shooting and on the glass to the tune of a 97-80 defeat in the Midwest Region. Their absences, however, were still factors in how the Heels played and the game’s outcome. But there weren’t any excuses emanating from North Carolina’s locker room or during its postgame press conference at the dais following the game.

“It was tough for us today,” UNC Coach Roy Williams said. “Cam is not up here because he's throwing up. His temperature went up to 100 last night as well. Nassir was over a 100 yesterday, and Nassir didn't have as much lift as he had, and Cam wasn't the same person on the court.

“Those are excuses. We've got to congratulate Auburn and Bruce and the job that he and his coaching staff did.”

UNC first learned that Little was sick early Wednesday. By the evening he wasn’t eating and was weak with a fever above 100 degrees. He didn’t join the team for practice at Sprint Center on Thursday but was at Friday’s shoot around. He played, though just 13 minutes, and he was significantly hampered by having flu-like symptoms.