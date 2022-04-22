Improving Team-Wide Mindset On Track For Brown, Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown believes last year’s North Carolina team read too many preseason press clippings and took them way too seriously. That, as much or more than anything else, is why he thinks the 2021 Tar Heels lacked consistency in a variety of measures. So, as the UNC coach works toward unveiling his fourth Carolina team since returning in late 2018, the mission for enhanced program DNA includes, and quite frankly begins with, an improved mindset. “Last year’s team was up and down,” Brown said. “I saw it in the spring, I saw it in the fall, it frustrated me. My responsibility is to put a team on the field for our university and for our fans that plays their heart out every week, and I didn’t see that last year.” So, long before the Tar Heels hit the field for spring practice in early March, Brown and his staff began the process of influencing a more uplifting, spirited, and deeper mindset based on improvement, competition, increased physicality, and an across-board devotion to playing to the decals on their helmets. And this isn’t generic rah-rah stuff here, this is more embedded in the workouts, the daily comportment of football affairs, and the grind be it in the weight room, film room, or practice field, with or without coaches present.

Mack Brown says the Heels didn't handle success of 2020 very well, leading to a so-so mindset in 2021. (USA Today)

Junior linebacker Cedric Gray has seen a distinct difference from a year ago. “I would say when (last) offseason first started, it was kind of (inconsistent),” he said. “It was a lot of coming off what happened last year as far as the winter workouts went. That’s what we kind of talked about, ‘hey we don’t want to relive that.’” Last offseason, the Tar Heels were one of the sexy programs in college football. They were coming off a competitive loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl, had one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy in quarterback Sam Howell, and the story of Brown quickly rebuilding a downtrodden program were easy storylines to push to a national audience. The problem is, too many of the Heels bought into the hype, and it affected the internal motor. That cannot be an issue this time around. Carolina is coming off a highly disappointing 6-7 season, Howell was out of the Heisman race by the end of the season-opening loss at Virginia Tech last September, and the narrative about Brown has shifted dramatically in just 12 months.

UNC Coach Mack Brown is pleased with how his team has gone about this offseason in recent months. (Jenna Miller/THI)