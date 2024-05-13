CHAPEL HILL – A dream of sorts has come true for Darwin Barlow.

A native of Newton, TX, Barlow grew up a Texas Longhorns fan and admirer of Mack Brown. Everyone in his family and neighborhood were and still are big Brown and Texas fans.

So, when Barlow entered the transfer portal after spending three years at Southern Cal, North Carolina reached out. Barlow visited, and not long after, he was gonna play for Brown.

“I was a Texas fan as a kid,” Barlow said. “I was getting recruited by them in high school, and then like right at signing day they wanted me to come, but I was with TCU. But I always was a Texas fan. Watching Coach Mack Brown, he has a lot of success. He’s a legend there.

“I mean, I know y’all know that, but just being able to be in his office on the visit, it was just crazy. … I saw all his rings. It’s crazy how many rings he’s got in there.”

Brown gets a lot of mileage out of showing recruits his ring tray. It’s quite impressive. So is the crystal football shining in his fourth-floor office inside the Kenan Football Center. That was from when he led the Longhorns to the national championship in 2005.

Barlow, however, isn’t in Chapel Hill because the wow factor won him over. He’s at UNC to play a final season of college football looking to get another opportunity to show what he can do.

So far, Barlow has had flashes, first in two years at TCU, then three years at USC. He has one more year to play because Barlow redshirted his first year in Fort Worth, then transferred after year number two, which was the Covid year in 2020. So, he got those two seasons back, and after using three in Los Angeles, he’s playing his final year in Chapel Hill.