Wednesday started the early signing period for high school football players signing with their college choices, and for North Carolina, that meant welcoming in its new haul of talented prospects. Here are bios of each signed Tar Heel in chronological order for when their signatures arrived:

R.J. Grigsby (7:17 AM)

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 69 interior offensive lineman and the No. 89 player in Georgia by the 247Sports Composite • Helped North Cobb to a 9-3 record and its third straight regional championship as a senior • Led North Cobb to a 10-2 record and its first-ever back-to-back regional championship as a junior • Earned all-region honors • Coached by Shane Queen. Personal Son of Leticia and Robert Grigsby • Birthday is Feb. 27.

Tyler Thompson (7:26 AM)

An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 153 player, the No. 21 edge and the No. 7 player in the state by On3 • A two-time all-state selection • A two-time conference defensive player of the year • Racked up 191 tackles, 39 sacks and 84 TFL over his three varsity seasons • Led Panther Creek to a conference title as a senior • Tallied 77 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 TFL, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery • Posted 75 tackles, 19 sacks, 39 TFL, an INT, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries as a junior • Notched 39 tackles, five sacks, 15 TFL and two forced fumbles as a sophomore • Also played baskeball for three seasons as a prepster • Coached by Sean Crocker. Personal Son of Renee Providence and LeVar Thompson • Birthday is Dec. 24.

Jaybron Harvey (7:40 AM)

An early enrollee who is four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 186 player in the ESPN 300, the No. 16 outside linebacker and the No. 5 player in the state by ESPN • An all-state and three-time all-conference performer • A team captain • Led Southern Durham to four conference titles • Recorded 209 tackles, 38.5 sacks, 50 TFL and 75 hurries over his final two prep seasons • Posted 80 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 TFL and 42 hurries as a senior • Tallied 129 tackles, 28.5 sacks, 35 TFL and 33 hurries as a junior • His 28.5 sacks led the nation • Also a standout basketball player • A four-year member of the A/B Honor Roll • A member of the National Honor Society • Coached by Darius Robinson. Personal Son of Kyla and Jamien Harvey and Samiyyah and Tarvarest Hargrave • Father, Jamien, played football at West Virginia • Mom, Samiyyah, played softball at Pitt • Birthday is Sept. 15.

Ayden Duncanson (7:50 AM)

A three-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 52 safety and the No. 69 player in Georgia by On3 • A two-time all-state selection and a four-time all-region honoree • Threw for 1,165 yards and 15 TDs to go along with 752 yards and eight TDs on the ground as a senior • Also posted 33 tackles, two INTs and four PBU on defense • Caught 37 passes for 615 yards and three TDs as a junior, while making 23 tackles and three INTs on defense • Recorded 866 passing yards and eight TDs, while rushing for 285 yards and four TDs as a sophomore • Added 13 tackles, five INTs and four PBU • Also competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters and relays • Was a state runner-up as a junior • Coached by Colemain Joiner. Personal Son of Allison and Philip Duncanson • Mom, Allison, ran track at Vanderbilt • Played in the concert band in ninth and 11th grade • Birthday is Dec. 10.

Rodney Lora (8:10 AM)

A three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 39 defensive tackle and the 14th-best player in the state by ESPN • A VISAA Division I first-team all-state and All-Virginia Prep League selection • Also a standout in track and field with perosnal bests of 59-6.5 in the shot put and 173-3 in the discus • A two-time first-team all-state and all-prep selection in the shot put and a first-team all-state and all-prep selection in the discus • Coached by Jackson Matteo. Personal Son of Josefa and Eddy Lora • Plays the double bass • Family is originally from the Dominican Republic • Brother, Derek, played football at Monmouth • Birthday is May 1.

Ty Adams (8:20 AM)

A three-star prospect listed as the nation’s 113th-ranked cornerback in the nation and the No. 116 player in the state of Georgia by On3 • A four-year letterman in football, who led Swainsboro to a state championship • Was named the Region 2-A D1 Offensive Player of the Year as a senior • Rushed for 933 yards and 15 TDs and passed for 517 yards and eight TDs • Tallied 30 tackles, two TFL, two INTs, six PBU and a forced fumble on defense • Rushed for 266 yards and four TDs in the state title game • Tabbed the Region 4 2AA Player of the Year as a junior • A first-team all-state selection • Rushed for 1,778 yards and 23 TDs, while throwing fro 451 yards and four TDs • Notched 39 tackles, two TFL, two INTs and a PBU • Also played baseball for three years and ran track for a season, winning a state championship in the 4x100 • Coached by Scott Roberts. Personal Son of Meyoshi Worthen • Cousin, Zabrien Harden, plays football at MTSU • Cousin, Rico Johnson, played football at Georgia • Birthday is Aug. 4.

Amare Campbell (8:30 AM)

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 70 outside linebacker and the 29th-best player in the state by ESPN • Named a team captain • A two-time all-region and all-district linebacker • Posted 130 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 30 TFL, five TDs and two blocked punts as a senior • Named district defensive player of the year and first-team all-region • Tallied 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 18 TFL as a junior • Coached by Carroll Walker. Personal Son of Elizabeth and Marcus Campbell • Birthday is Aug. 29.

D.J. Geth (8:50 AM)

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 53rd-best guard and the No. 11 player in the state by ESPN • A Shrine Bowl starter • Earned 5A all-state and Region II-AAAAA all-region honors • Led Dorman to a 9-3 record and the second round of the state playoffs as a senior • Blocked for an offense that totaled 3,123 rushing yards and averaged 260.3 rushing yards per game • Ranked fourth in the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen heading into his senior year • Also competed in basketball and track and field • Coached by Dustin Curtis. Personal Son of Lisa and Ed Geth • Father, Ed, played basketball at UNC • His mom and aunt also attended UNC • Was a member of the Beta Club • Birthday is May 26.

Julien Randolph (9:00 AM)

A four-star prospect ranked as the 288th-best player in the nation, the No. 16 tight end, and the No. 7 player in Virginia by On3 • Recognized as a 2022 high school all-star at tight end by SBLive • Named second-team alll-region, first-team all-district and a LoCo All Star as a senior • Posted 30 receptions for 733 yards and nine TDs in seven games • Also tallied 38 tackles, four sacks, seven TFL, seven hurries and a forced fumble on defense • Played previously at Loudoun Valley • Also played basketball as a prepster • Coached by RJ Windows. Personal Son of Heather and Grant Randolph • Father, Grant, played football at Army • Spent time volunteering at Tree of Life • Birthday is Aug. 1.

Kaleb Cost ((:10 AM)

A four-star prospect who is ranked as the nation’s 47th-best cornerback and the No. 38 player in the state of Georgia by Rivals • A four-year letterman at Sandy Creek • Posted 22 tackles, an INT and four PBU as a senior and helped Sandy Creek to a state title • Also played offense and special teams and tallied 1,474 all-purpose yards • Caught 43 passes for 740 yards and 10 TDs • Notched 24 tackles, five INTs, six PBU and three forced fumbles as a junior to go along with 429 receiving yards and four TDs • Also a standout baseball player • Was an A/B Honor Roll student • Coached by Brett Garvin. Personal Son of Rhonda Walton and Kelvin Cost • Birthday is Aug. 27.

Nolan McConnell (9:20 AM)

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 46 tackle and the No. 14 player in Virginia according to the 247Sports Composite • A four-year veteran who played both ways as a prepster • Led Colonial Forge to the regional semifinals as a senior • Posted 21 pancake blocks on offense and 36 tackles as a nose guard on defense • Also competed in track and field , reaching the state meet in the shot put and discus twice • Coached by John Brown. Personal Son of Mindy and Wade McConnell • Birthday is March 22.

Christian Hamilton (9:30 AM)

An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 353 player, the 50th-rated wide receiver and the No. 13 player in North Carolina by the 247Sports Composite • An All-American Bowl honoree • Tallied 133 receptions for 2,505 yards and 27 TDs over his four-year prep career • Notched 32 receptions for 552 yards and six TDs as a senior • A member of the preseason All-Observer team headed into his senior year • Caught 49 passes for 916 yards and 12 TDs as a junior • Posted 22 catches for 379 yards and three TDs in a shortened season as a sophomore • Added 30 receptions for 658 yards and six TDs as a freshman • Coached by Jupiter Wilson. Personal Son of Angela and Rodney Hamilton • Birthday is Oct. 24.

Joel Starlings (9:40 AM)

A four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 202nd-best player in the ESPN 300, the No. 12 defensive tackle and the No. 4 player in the state by ESPN • A four-year varsity player during his prep career • A first-team all-state and two-time second-team all-state selection • Posted 65 tackles, seven sacks, 18 TFL and a forced fumble as a senior • Tallied 76 tackles, three sacks, eight TFL, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a junior • Coached by Greg Lily. Personal Son of Jamie Jones and Willie Starlings • Birthday is Nov. 28.

Michael Short (9:50 AM)

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 111th-best linebacker and the No. 33 player in North Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite • Was a team captain • Earned all-state, all-conference and conference defensive player of the year honors • Also was the team’s defensive MVP • Was a Shrine Bowl selection • Posted 121 tackles, 12 sacks, 26 TFL, 10 hurries, and two INTs as a senior • Tallied 93 tackles, six sacks and 21 TFL as a junior • Also competed in baseball and the 200 meters and long jump in track and field • A member of the A/B Honor Roll and the All A Honor Roll • Coached by Kennedy Tinsley. Personal Son of Nicole and Courtney Short • Father, Courtney, played football at Kent St. • Sister ran track at Bowling Green • Birthday is June 24.

Chris Culliver (10:00 AM)

A four-star prospect who is labeled the nation’s No. 109 player, the 18th-best wide receiver and the No. 6 player in the state by On3 • A two-time all-state and three-time all-conference performer • Was a six-time Golden Helmet Award winner • Tallied 173 catches for 3,617 yards and 52 TDs over his last three prep seasons • Tabbed the CVAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year and NC Sportswriters first-team all-state as a senior • A Shrine Bowl participant • Caught 80 passes for 1,809 yards and 26 TDs • His 1,809 receiving yards rank fifth nationally according to MaxPreps • Also added five INTs on defense • Notched 60 receptions for 1,215 yards and 23 TDs as a junior • Added 33 catches for 593 yards and three TDs in just six games as a sophomore • Also competed in basketball, baseball and track and field • Was tabbed the freshman of the year in basketball • A member of the A/B Honor Roll • Coached by Will Byrne. Personal Son of Fransean Martin and Chris Culliver • Brother, Ja’Tay, plays basketball at Louisburg • Sister, Toriy, plays volleyball at Louisburg • Birthday is April 26.

Jordan Louie (10:10 AM)

A four-star prospect who is ranked as the nation’s 20th-best running back and No. 33 player in Georgia by Rivals • Claimed All-Region 7-A, all-county and Touchdown Club of Gwinnett first-team honors as a senior • Rushed for 1,558 yards and 15 TDs • Averaged 10.8 yards per carry and posted seven games of at least 100 yards rushing • Also caught 38 passes for 640 yards and four TDs • Played at Paul W. Bryant in Cottondale, Ala. prior to moving to Georgia • Posted 721 yards and 11 TDs on the ground, while catching 54 passes for 489 yards and six TDs • Also returned 18 kickoffs with four going for TDs • Also played basketball and ran track • Coached by Todd Wofford. Personal Son of Alisha and Horace Louie • Birthday is Dec. 25.

Paul Billups (19:30 AM)

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect ranked as the 91st-best wide receiver in the nation and the No. 16 player in Virginia by the 247Sports Composite • Was a three-year team captain • Tabbed 6A all-region offensive player of the year and first-team all-region as a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner as a senior • Named the team’s offensive MVP • Led Western Branch to an 11-3 record, a regional championship and the final four in the state • Caught 32 passes for 727 yards and seven TDs to go along with 356 rushing yards and eight TDs • Also tallied 71 tackles, five TFL and two INTs, one of which he returned for a TD • Added two punt return TDs • Earned second-team all-state honors as a junior at wide receiver • Tabbed second-team All-Tidewater and second-team all-region • Posted 32 receptions for 572 yards and six TDs • Also played basketball as a prepster • A member of the A/B Honor Roll • Coached by Rashad Cook. Personal Son of Latasha Williams • Birthday is May 4.

Tre Miller (10:30 AM)

A three-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 56 cornerback and the No. 9 player in the state by ESPN • Played his senior season at Deer Creek in Edmond, Okla. and led the Antlers to a 10-2 record and the second round of the state playoffs • Played his junior and sophomore seasons at Hoover HS in Alabama • Helped Hoover to a 12-1 season and the 7A state semifinials as a junior • Posted 30 tackles and three INTs • Earned MVP honors at the Rivals Underclassman Challenge prior to his junior season • Saw action at cornerback for a Hoover squad that went 11-2 and reached the 7A state semifinals • Coached by Wade Standley. Personal Son of Ebonie and Dale Miller Jr. • Birthday is Nov. 29.

Caleb Lavallee (10:40 AM)

A four-star prospect who is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 inside linebacker and the No. 30 player in Georgia according to Rivals • Was a two-time team captain • A first-team all-state, first-team all-region and all-Cobb County selection at linebacker • Was the region’s defensive player of the year • A member of the Georgia High School Football Daily Top 100 and the Marietta Daily Journal “Dynamite Dozen” • Tallied 425 tackles, 18 sacks, 57 TFL, four INTs and three forced fumbles over his three-year prep career • Posted 172 tackles, six sacks, 24 TFL, three INTs (1 returned for a TD) and a forced fumble as a senior • Led Georgia in tackles per game at 15.6 • Also played catcher and outfield in baseball • Tabbed second-team all-state and all-region as a catcher • Was the region player of the year • Coached by Coleman Joiner. Personal Son of Courtney and Matthew LaVallee • Mother, Courtney, graduated from the Air Force Academy • Father, Matthew, played football at Ithaca College • Father, Matthew, served as his coach until 7th grade • A member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society • Volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Atlanta and did a domestic mission to Kentucky to help repair and build homes for those in need • Birthday is April 26.

Tad Hudson (10:50 AM)