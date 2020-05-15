So much has changed as the nation deals with mass shutdowns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic still affecting most aspects of life. North Carolina’s football coaching staff not only didn’t have spring practice to learn more about their team, but they also haven’t seen any recruits in person for quite some time. It’s a reality shared by every other college athletics staff in the nation. Getting around this as best they can, the UNC staff has zoomed into a new approach at building relationships with prospects and their families, and some elements of this new craze just may remain a part of the process, Mack Brown says. The Tar Heels’ coach recently met with the media for a virtual press conference via the online meeting service Zoom, which is the same program the staff has used for much of their recruiting over the last two months. In addition, recruiting for Brown may change because he's in the age bracket that has been hit the most by COVID-19, so how mght that affect him at least in the near future? Here are the transcripts and clip sof what Brown had to say about recruiting virtually and how the process may change for good:



Q: You mentioned the virtual recruiting, are we at a point now where coaches will be signing guys that none of the staff has met personally? Evaluated on film certainly, is that where we are? BROWN: “I don’t think so. I think we will have more meetings like people walking through grocery stores and such. You’ll be six feet apart, you won’t be hugging them, you won’t be shaking their hands, and I do see that going forward. When we get a vaccine, and I’m sure we will because there’s brilliant people working on it, and we all feel safer, when is the next pandemic, what’s the next virus that will hit and will we be ready for it? And I think our children and our grandchildren’s lives are going to be different moving forward than ours has been to this point, and I think recruiting will be different and people will just understand. “I was thinking when we can get people back on campus, I was in my office yesterday walking around seeing if I had six people in there where would they sit? And what does that mean, and I’ve never thought about that before. And this all happened so fast, walking through, we’ve got some, like the defensive meeting room: I went in yesterday, and I haven’t been over there very much, there are still books that are open because coaches were told to leave. They were on spring break and they came back and couldn’t get in to get their stuff. “So this has all happened so fast for us that the people that have been the most creative, the people that have been most positive, and the people that have been able to work through this are going to be the ones that come out on the other side better. “I do think we’ll do more online stuff, I do think we’ll probably be showing prospects a tour of the facility before they ever come to see if they want to come. And we weren’t doing that before. And I do think the NCAA has done a good job of looking at all the different changes in the rules and they’re probably going to have to look at more, because should we be zooming more with kids? The more we can communicate with kids and families the better they know us the better we know them, and if travel is going to change, then we’re going to have to have more communication online before they decide they even want to come or not. “So, I do think that there’ll be a lot of changes coming up. There’s one rule that I didn’t like that Coach Hess, our strength coach, can demonstrate for our players but we can’t watch them work out. The NCAA said that would mean that they would feel like they had to be there and these are voluntary workouts. Well, we lost a player because he was working out on his own and maybe didn’t stretch as well. “So I with that we could watch them work out. They (players) don’t have to let us, it’s still voluntary, but it seems better to me that if a trainer is watching the kids work out he can say, ‘slow down,’ or if they can stretch and we can watch them stretch with our strength staff, then they’re more ready to go.”