DURHAM – As maligned as North Carolina’s defense is, and as much as it struggled on the road once again Saturday night at Duke, it still found a way to make a big play helping the Tar Heels notch another victory away from home.

This isn’t exactly a recipe any coach would willingly draw up: Get gashed on the ground and/or surrender huge chunks on passing plays all game, just to rise up and get a key stop in the final minute to secure a victory.

But if that’s where UNC is at this time, the Tar Heels will take it, and hope to fine-tune something so late-game heroics aren’t as necessary down the road.

It was needed in their 38-35 win over the Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“That's nothing but resiliency,” UNC sophomore star DeAndre Boykins said afterward. “We know every team that we play is going to give us their best, so we just lock-in. Everybody just to their 1/11, and we come out on top.”

The prolific Carolina offense drove 74 yards on nine plays in a span of 1:53 scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in the contest. But as poorly as the UNC defense had played, outside a stretch of the third quarter, that was seemingly plenty of time for Duke to at least get into field goal range.

The Blue Devils appeared headed toward doing so when quarterback Riley Leonard hooked up with Jordan Moore for 28 yards on Duke’s first possession of the ensuing drive, moving the ball to the UNC 47-yard-line with 11 seconds left.