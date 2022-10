Class of 2024 offensive lineman Desmond Jackson out of West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, NC, was on campus Saturday for North Carolina's home game with Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has been to Chapel Hill on back-to-back weekends for the Notre Dame and Virginia Tech matchups. The visit on Saturday was very beneficial for Jackson as the he earned his first Division 1 offer from the Tar Heels.

THI caught up with Jackson to get his thoughts on the offer and his visit to Chapel Hill: