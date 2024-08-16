PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

In-State 2025 RB Demon June Commits to UNC

Lee Wardlaw & Andrew Jones
Tar Heel Illustrated
When Demon June received an offer to play football at North Carolina, the eventual decision on accepting wasn’t all that difficult.

He had an idea right away. So, Friday afternoon, the class of 2025 running back who attends Jacksonville (NC) High School made it public he has committed to play for the Tar Heels.

“Being a kid from North Carolina it just felt like home,” June told Tar Heel Illustrated this week. “I want to continue the great running back culture and be one of the best that have came through!”

June attended UNC’s Carolympics event late last month, an invite-only get-together among the program’s commits and top targets. It was that weekend he received the offer from the Tar Heels, his eighth overall.


He now has 15 offers, but Carolina is the only Power 4 school to extend to June, who is 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds. UNC was the offer he most wanted, however, and earned it. After that, it was largely a formality, especially given the program’s history of developing players.

“All the talent they have produced and helped make it to the next level,” June said. “I love the experience that the coaching staff has and I’m ready to come in and compete to get better every day.”

June is the 14th member of UNC’s class of 2025.

Demon June Highlights

