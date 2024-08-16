When Demon June received an offer to play football at North Carolina, the eventual decision on accepting wasn’t all that difficult.

He had an idea right away. So, Friday afternoon, the class of 2025 running back who attends Jacksonville (NC) High School made it public he has committed to play for the Tar Heels.

“Being a kid from North Carolina it just felt like home,” June told Tar Heel Illustrated this week. “I want to continue the great running back culture and be one of the best that have came through!”

June attended UNC’s Carolympics event late last month, an invite-only get-together among the program’s commits and top targets. It was that weekend he received the offer from the Tar Heels, his eighth overall.



