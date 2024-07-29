Demon June is a 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back of Jacksonville (NC) High School who earned an offer from North Carolina during his visit to campus on Friday for the Carolympics, a special event hosted for recruits by the program in accordance with the temporary reopening of the recruiting calendar. It was his eighth offer overall.

June was the only Class of 2025 prospect in attendance who is not already committed to the Tar Heels. Tendering June his first Power 4 opportunity, Carolina took its chance on a player well under the radar, as he’s unranked and hadn’t previously attained any offers from major conference teams.

THI talked all things Carolina in an exclusive interview with June. Here is our full conversation with him: