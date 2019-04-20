Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-20 14:40:23 -0500') }} football Edit

In-State Ath Interested In UNC With Brown At The Helm

Cfe3ckeg7hbgqmgpxqck
Mack Brown and his staff taking over the UNC program has Gabriel Stephens interested in the Tar Heels.
Rivals.com
Jacob Turner
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - With over 18 scholarship offers already on the table, Gabriel Stephens is emerging as one of the top in-state athletes in the 2021 class.The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect out of Mounta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}