TarHeelIllustrated.com

He was impressed watching the Tar Heels during the spring game, and the experience as a whole secured the reality that the program under Mack Brown has dramatically changed.

Marley, who is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and from Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur, NC, has picked up early offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Wake Forest, ECU and UNC.

North Carolina hosted a group of prospects for its spring game a couple of weeks ago, one of whom included class of 2021 in state athlete Kaemen Marley .

“I think the atmosphere is better and I enjoyed the visit,” he told THI. “The campus is awesome I enjoy it every time I’m there, I’m being recruited by them to play receiver and I talk to pretty much all of the coaches and love the program.”

Even though it’s really early in regard to his recruitment, Marley did open up to how the facilities and new projects could help the Tar Heels football program in building for the future.

“I think the upgrades will help a lot in developing what the goal they are trying to reach,” he said.” As far as my goals, I want to work harder to better my performance and to work as a team to better each other.”

A running back, wide receiver and safety in high school, most schools are recruiting Marely as a wide receiver.

He also visited N.C. State for one of its junior days.







