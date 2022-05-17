One of the up-and-coming offensive linemen from North Carolina is Kamen Smith out of Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder took a visit to Chapel Hill on Saturday and came away with an offer from UNC Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels' coaching staff.

Smith's recruitment is starting to pick up as he also has offers from Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, Furman, Gardner-Webb, Liberty, Navy, and NC State.

THI caught up with Smith on Sunday to get the latest from his visit to Chapel Hill: