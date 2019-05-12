TarHeelIllustrated.com

Since Mack Brown was named the North Carolina football coach, UNC has hosted nearly every instate prospect who held an offer, though one of those players the staff may soon get on campus is 2020 offensive lineman Anthony Carter of Butler High School of Matthews, NC.

Carter, who is 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds, who is rated as a 3-star prospect is hoping to strengthen his relationship with UNC offensive line coach Stacey Searles when he finally makes it to Chapel Hill.

“I haven’t had a chance to visit yet and but me and Coach Searles has been in touch,” he told THI. “I think UNC is great and Mack Brown brings a lot to the table.”

Other than the Tar Heels, he has picked up offers from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Louisville among others.



