TarHeelIllustrated.com

In-state OL Looking To Visit
Since Mack Brown was named the North Carolina football coach, UNC has hosted nearly every instate prospect who held an offer, though one of those players the staff may soon get on campus is 2020 offensive lineman Anthony Carter of Butler High School of Matthews, NC.
Carter, who is 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds, who is rated as a 3-star prospect is hoping to strengthen his relationship with UNC offensive line coach Stacey Searles when he finally makes it to Chapel Hill.
“I haven’t had a chance to visit yet and but me and Coach Searles has been in touch,” he told THI. “I think UNC is great and Mack Brown brings a lot to the table.”
Other than the Tar Heels, he has picked up offers from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Louisville among others.
Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Carter to talk more about UNC and what’s next.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: What has UNC been telling you about them prioritizing in state guys more heavily?
Carter: “Yes sir, I think they are.”
THI: As you talk to the staff specifically, what position on the offensive line are they recruiting you to play?
Carter: “Offensive tackle.”
THI: If you get on campus this summer for a camp what are you hoping to see from the school?
Carter: “The new facility and the education side.”
THI: Of the schools who have shown interest in you, which programs are recruiting you the hardest?
Carter: “I don’t want to leave anyone out because a lot of schools are recruiting hard but a couple are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, N.C. State etc.”
THI: Where have you taking recent visits?
Carter: “South Carolina, NC. State and Clemson.”