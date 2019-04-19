Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 15:44:10 -0500') }} football Edit

In-State RB Pryor Getting To Know The New Staff

B4evajlxnd23qg8qivth
Evan Pryor has gotten to know Dre' Bly and some other UNC coaches over the last couple of months.
Jacob Turner, THI
Jacob Turner
Tar Heel Illustrated

FORT MILL, SC – A Charlotte resident, new North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dré Bly has relationships with players from all over the Queen City and surrounding areas, including 2021 prospect Evan Pr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}