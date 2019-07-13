“The offer came two days later after I broke my finger, I called coach and they told me they offered me,” the 6-foot-2, 163 pounder told THI. “I’ve just been waiting on it. I’ve been there four times, but I guess they wanted to see how I really play.”

Tar Heels’ first-year wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway presented him with the news after a strong showing at camp, even though he was one of the youngest prospects participating.

Shaleak Knotts , a class of 2022 wide receiver from Monroe (NC) High School recently courted an offer from North Carolina days after attending Mack Brown’s first annual Showtime camp in June.

As far as his play, he held his own during the drills part of the elite camp and showed the coaches he has the potential to be a big-time player in a few years.

“I did very good,” he said. “I drew a lot of attention because many people don’t know me. I’m young but they don’t matter because I know what I’m capable of.”

Knotts has made a concerted effort to really start getting to know Galloway, and as a result he believes their relationship has grown a lot.

“Me and him are close, and it’s big to have an offer from the state (school) and this early. It just makes me work harder,” he said. “As far as UNC, it’s going to be great, they have many recruits that’s coming in.”

Aside from UNC, he has picked up offers from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Penn State and East Carolina among others.



