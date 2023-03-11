GREESNBORO – Yes, yes, and yes. Those were basically the answers given by North Carolina’s players and head coach Thursday night when asked if the immense expectations for the Tar Heels this season were way too much early on and created swelling psychological hindrance. Of course, they were, given that UNC sits at 20-13 and its season likely over. The odds are quite slim Carolina will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament, and the vibe around the team right now hints it might decline an invitation to the NIT. The weight of the season was a real thing, and it became an albatross around the Heels’ collective necks. No matter how hard they tried; be it tactics such as players-only meetings or practicing with literal weighted vests, the team couldn’t escape the effect of grand expectations as the losses piled up.

With each defeat, social media got nastier, and perhaps some self-doubt seeped in. If UNC doesn’t reach the NCAAs, it will be the first preseason No. 1 team, since the field was expected to 64 teams, to not reach the big dance. Carolina is already the only preseason No. 1 team to lose four in a row in that season, and have multiple three-game losing streaks. The Heels tried talking their way out of it, repeating positives and optimism, but the truth is, Carolina’s season started out poorly and never really got on track except for a few flare-ups. “This year has been so tough,” forward Leaky Black said following a 68-59 loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. “It’s been a roller coaster.” Starting out as the No. 1 team in the nation carries tremendous pressure, but it was magnified when the Tar Heels themselves started calling this season “championship or bust” last summer. They doubled down on it in the fall Multiple players said it multiple times, first in July and later in October, embracing it as their motto, fully supported by Hubert Davis. “I’m okay with them saying that,” UNC’s coach said at the ACC Tip Off in Charlotte in October. “For me, I don’t look at it that way.” The program was so confident it would contend, and probably win, the national title, it even recreated an iconic Sports Illustrated cover from the 1981-82 season that included Dean Smith and four returning starters Matt Doherty, James Worthy, Jimmy Black, and Sam Perkins.



As the losses piled for the Tar Heels, so did the weight on their shoulders and pressure to perform. (USA Today)