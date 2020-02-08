In The End, Missed Free Throws Did In The Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL - Free throws ultimately cost North Carolina in its 98-96 overtime loss to Duke in the Smith Center on Saturday night.
The Tar Heels closed regulation shooting just 5-for-13 from the free throw line, including 2-for-9 over the last several minutes. This helped open the door to the Blue Devils in getting themselves back in the game as the time was winding down, Duke overcame a 10-point deficit with 2:18 left in regulation to force overtime.
Even more surprising, UNC was effective from the line for a majority of the second half, hitting seven of its first eight attempts before the dry spell began. The Tar Heels finished the game 21-for-38.
Mental factors certainly played a big role in the free throw shooting woes when it mattered most, something graduate transfer forward Justin Pierce echoed following the defeat.
“It’s 100 percent mental,” he said. “I mean, Garrison (Brooks) had a game where he was 17-for-18 this year, I’ve struggled at the line this year, even Cole’s (Anthony) missed a couple.”
UNC Coach Roy Williams shares Pierce’s sentiments on the mental side of the game playing a huge factor in making free throws in late-game situations.
“Well I’m sure it’s part mental,” Williams said. “Garrison makes 17 out of 18 in one game, now he’s missed a bunch so I’m sure it’s mental. I always say, ‘have a checkpoint and not think about I’ve got to make this one, think about your checkpoint,' and I think that always helps you.”
Brooks’ big night from the line came just over a month ago in a home loss to Georgia Tech, but he didn’t hit a single free throw in five attempts against the Blue Devils, and he’s now missed his last 13 attempts from the stripe in this building and overall has converted just four of his last 20 attempts on the season.
Had UNC just made a couple more free throws at any time of the game, in the latter part in particular, it likely would have won the game. Duke made some big plays when it needed to, but it probably wouldn’t have mattered had the Heels converted more from the line.
And some of the culprits took full responsibility for their inaccuracy, among them junior guard Andrew Platek, who went 1-for-4 from the line in the final 56 seconds of the second half.
“I’m a veteran, I’m a leader, I’ve been in these situations before and I need to come through,” Platek said. “These guys have never been here, so I’ve just got to be better.”
The Tar Heels’ free throw shooting struggles, however, shouldn’t come as a surprise. UNC was ranked No. 310 nationally in free throw percentage entering Saturday’s game, hitting a measly 65.6 percent on the season. Those woes surfaced again Saturday night and are directly linked to the game’s outcome.