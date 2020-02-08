CHAPEL HILL - Free throws ultimately cost North Carolina in its 98-96 overtime loss to Duke in the Smith Center on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels closed regulation shooting just 5-for-13 from the free throw line, including 2-for-9 over the last several minutes. This helped open the door to the Blue Devils in getting themselves back in the game as the time was winding down, Duke overcame a 10-point deficit with 2:18 left in regulation to force overtime.

Even more surprising, UNC was effective from the line for a majority of the second half, hitting seven of its first eight attempts before the dry spell began. The Tar Heels finished the game 21-for-38.

Mental factors certainly played a big role in the free throw shooting woes when it mattered most, something graduate transfer forward Justin Pierce echoed following the defeat.

“It’s 100 percent mental,” he said. “I mean, Garrison (Brooks) had a game where he was 17-for-18 this year, I’ve struggled at the line this year, even Cole’s (Anthony) missed a couple.”

UNC Coach Roy Williams shares Pierce’s sentiments on the mental side of the game playing a huge factor in making free throws in late-game situations.