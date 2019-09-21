CHAPEL HILL - Barring a lone drive in the third quarter, North Carolina struggled to consistently run the ball once again in its 34-31 loss to Appalachian State in Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

UNC’s offense amassed 65 yards on the ground, 62 of which came through sophomore running back Javonte Williams, during a 98-yard drive that eventually ended with a Carl Tucker one-handed touchdown snag that he was wide open for because the running game helped suck in the Mountaineers’ linebackers on the play.

The score cut App’s lead to 27-24 with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter and shifted the momentum back in the Tar Heels’ favor.

“Fortunately for us, that long drive was something where things started to click,” sophomore center Brian Anderson said. “I think that drive we just really got in a groove and were hitting the plays we wanted to hit and just getting success on early downs that put us in a good position to score in the end.”

While the Tar Heels would finish with 146 rushing yards, nearly half of those came from a single player on a single drive. The running game simply wasn’t consistent enough, a trend that this offense hasn’t been able to shake through the first four games.

In the season-opener against South Carolina, UNC had 143 yards on the ground with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter. It would go on to finish with 238, of which 68 came on one drive that senior Antonio Williams was responsible for 53 of.