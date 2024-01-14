CHAPEL HILL – A recent topic around the North Carolina basketball team was the need to find a nickname for sophomore guard Seth Trimble.

Graduate forward Armando Bacot thought “B-12 Shot” was pretty good, though there’s no word on it has been applied yet. As for junior forward Harrison Ingram, if one is to take Stanford transfer at his word, the names sent his way by other Tar Heels may not be so complimentary. But that’s okay, Ingram doesn’t seem to mind much, as it's all in good fun.

“Every day, they tell me I’m sweaty, I’m nasty, whatever," Ingram said following the Tar Heels’ 103-67 win over Syracuse on Saturday. "I like to do the dirty work, play hard, run around.”

Ingram admittedly sweats a ton during games. In fact, his propensity to soak uniforms was part of his recruiting pitch to UNC Coach Hubert Davis last spring. Yes, Ingram had a bit of a mandate in order to become a Tar Heel.

“I told them the only way I’m coming to UNC is if they give me two jerseys (laughter),” he said, laughing.

Wait, what?

“(Davis) just laughed, ‘Okay, we can do that,"' Ingram recalled, laughing. "'Okay, I’m coming.'"