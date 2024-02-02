CHAPEL HILL – Growing up in Dallas, TX, Harrison Ingram lived over 1,000 miles from Tobacco Road. At Stanford, he was close to 3,000 miles from Chapel Hill, only ever experiencing the North Carolina-Duke rivalry as a basketball fan and recruit, not a participant.

On Saturday, that all changes.

Ingram and the Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) will take part in the 261st installment of the historic rivalry, as the Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2 ACC) make the short eight-mile trek from Durham.

Following North Carolina’s lone ACC loss of the season against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, it may have turned the page, looking forward to its next opportunity this weekend.

But, no matter how much anyone tries to down play it, the energy is different, and it's something Ingram is looking forward to experiencing.

“I definitely noticed how energetic everybody is,” Ingram said Thursday about his teammates. “Everybody is going to sleep early and getting their eight [or] nine hours, then getting up and getting their shots up.”

Ingram has experienced being in a heated rivalry when the Cardinal took on Californis twice a year in the Pac-12. The games were always packed and intense, Ingram said. But it's not Carolina-Duke. And his teammates are reminding him that no matter how much he preps, it won’t simulate what’s to come at 6:30 Saturday evening.

“They’ve been telling me how there’s nothing that can really prepare me for the energy the crowd’s gonna bring [and] the energy that I’m gonna feel from the fans,” said Ingram.

As the likes of Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, who are veterans of the rivalry, prepare for the tilt, they aren’t the only ones cranking up the energy within the program.

Director of Basketball Operations Eric Hoots, who is in the midst of his 20th season on the UNC staff, has witnessed his fair share of the rivalry and has been constantly reminding Ingram of how Saturday he will need to be different.