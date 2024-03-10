DURHAM, NC – On a night Cormac Ryan had one of the greatest games ever by a North Carolina player inside Duke’s sweltering hallowed hall, and that the Tar Heels outright clinched the regular season ACC title, the sequence most will discuss moving forward is Kyle Filipowski’s leg.

His right leg, to be exact, and it added another couple of layers to the Duke forward’s villainesque reputation that is fast growing. And on this night, it wasn’t Wake Forest students storming the floor leading to some interesting words on his part, it was UNC forward Harrison Ingram on the receiving end of Filipowski’s efforted Grayson Allen impression.

Or that’s how it appeared, and what Ingram thought.

“I feel like he tripped me,” Ingram said following UNC’s 84-79 victory. “But I’m not sure, I haven’t seen the film yet.”

Late in the first half, one that was largely a struggle for the Devils, including Filipowski, who had just six points at halftime, it appeared the Duke star tried to deliberately trip Ingram.

Both players were on the floor in the lane after a missed Duke (24-7, 15-5 ACC) shot attempt. Ingram, who was right behind the 7-foot Blue Devil, got up and tried getting over and around Filipowski to run back on defense. But the 6-foot-7 junior never got traction and he fell down again.