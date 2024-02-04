CHAPEL HILL – It was everything Harrison Ingram imagined, and perhaps more.

A former player at Stanford, which he chose out of high school over North Carolina, Ingram finally played in a UNC-Duke game Saturday night, and he had a blast.

“It’s exactly what I dreamed of,” he said following the Tar Heels’ 93-84 victory over the Blue Devils. “Me and my brother were talking about it last night. This is what we talked about, playing in the UNC-Duke game; I mean the biggest stage against a really, really good team with really, really good players. Great coach. And we got the dub (win).”

Ingram visited UNC as a high school prospect, and it just so happened to be Carolina’s wild 98-96 overtime loss to Duke in February of 2020. He sat in the front row along the baseline near UNC’s bench for that one, and he loved the experience.

Saturday, he got to play in front of some other highly touted prospects taking in the game for their first time, perhaps infusing them with visions of one day being on that stage, as Ingram thought about a lot the last few days.

So, when he woke up Saturday morning, it wasn’t any old day, it was Carolina-Duke day, yet Ingram went about it as normally as he could.