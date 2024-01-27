TALLAHASSEE, FL – The term ‘tough little nut’ is reserved for a select few in North Carolina basketball history. Contrived from Roy Williams, it has been used to describe the likes of Marcus Paige and Joel Berry during their careers.

While it typically serves as an adjective for a Tar Heel guard, it can be used to describe a member of the frontcourt in Harrison Ingram.

Ingram suffered a wrist injury in North Carolina’s 87-83 loss to Kentucky on Dec. 16, and could be seen donning a brace on numerous occasion over the last six weeks.

While it at times has apeared to affect his shot, it has done nothing to stop his motor and aggressiveness on the glass. Since the Tar Heels’ last loss, Ingram has developed into one of the best rebounders in the country, doing so as an undersized 6-foot-7 four man.

Over the last eight games, Ingram has paced North Carolina (17-3, 9-0 ACC) in rebounding five times, including in the last three contests. He recorded a career-high 19 boards in a win over NC State earlier this month, the most in a matchup between the two schools.

“My mind is wired that every ball I see, I go grab it,” said Ingram.

His 17 rebounds in Tallahassee on Saturday in the 75-68 victory were the fifth time in the last eight games he's grabbed 13 or more boards in a game. It marked the sixth double-digit rebound outing for Ingram in ACC play, as his 11.3 boards per game are the most in league action.

“Harrison, he just checks so many boxes, shooting, posting up, passing, rebounding, [and] big plays,” said head coach Hubert Davis. “He’s just really having a lot of fun out there.”