Ingram's Rebounding Prowess Comes From Life in the Trenches
TALLAHASSEE, FL – The term ‘tough little nut’ is reserved for a select few in North Carolina basketball history. Contrived from Roy Williams, it has been used to describe the likes of Marcus Paige and Joel Berry during their careers.
While it typically serves as an adjective for a Tar Heel guard, it can be used to describe a member of the frontcourt in Harrison Ingram.
Ingram suffered a wrist injury in North Carolina’s 87-83 loss to Kentucky on Dec. 16, and could be seen donning a brace on numerous occasion over the last six weeks.
While it at times has apeared to affect his shot, it has done nothing to stop his motor and aggressiveness on the glass. Since the Tar Heels’ last loss, Ingram has developed into one of the best rebounders in the country, doing so as an undersized 6-foot-7 four man.
Over the last eight games, Ingram has paced North Carolina (17-3, 9-0 ACC) in rebounding five times, including in the last three contests. He recorded a career-high 19 boards in a win over NC State earlier this month, the most in a matchup between the two schools.
“My mind is wired that every ball I see, I go grab it,” said Ingram.
His 17 rebounds in Tallahassee on Saturday in the 75-68 victory were the fifth time in the last eight games he's grabbed 13 or more boards in a game. It marked the sixth double-digit rebound outing for Ingram in ACC play, as his 11.3 boards per game are the most in league action.
“Harrison, he just checks so many boxes, shooting, posting up, passing, rebounding, [and] big plays,” said head coach Hubert Davis. “He’s just really having a lot of fun out there.”
His energy and aggressiveness have helped elevate the Tar Heels to No. 3 in the country, but his teammates have now come to expect the type of performance he had on Saturday.
“I think [his rebounding] amazed me early in the year, but he’s been doing that every day in practice and every game,” said guard Elliot Cadeau. “It’s kind of just something that I expect from him.”
Ingram even added in 13 points for his fifth-straight double digit outing. In the eyes of Hubert Davis however, one play stood out above all others.
“Seventeen boards, but nothing greater than the block at the end that sealed the victory,” said Davis.
With 33 seconds remaining and North Carolina up four, Ingram rejected the right-handed shot attempt of the Seminoles’ leading scorer, Jamir Watkins. His lone block came at the most opportune time, sending RJ Davis to the free throw line to seal the win.
“I knew he was going to drive, I knew he was going to spin,” said Ingram. “I watched the film. I knew his game.”
From the film prep to his grittiness at the rim, Ingram personifies the Tar Heels’ mantra of ‘living in the trenches.’
That’s not a guess or an observation, it’s how Hubert Davis views the 6-foot-7 forward.
“One of the things we talk all about is living in the trenches,” said Davis. “I tell them that’s where the rebounds, the loose balls, talking on defense, and box outs [come into play]. [They’re] the little things that mean so many big things, especially down the stretch.
Ingram is not only living in the trenches, but also living a new life in Chapel Hill following two seasons at Stanford. In 65 games, he reached the double-digit mark on the glass just six times, and never recorded more than 11 in a contest.
So, how does Ingram believe he’s developed into one of the best rebounders in the ACC? With the help of one of the best and most decorated big men in North Carolina history.
“Coach [Sean] May.”