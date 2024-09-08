PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Injuries Suddenly Piling Up for Tar Heels

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

************************************

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina went into Saturday’s home game against Charlotte down some key Tar Heels, notably perhaps its best defensive player.

Then another Tar Heel went down. And another. And it seemingly kept happening.

A team that had basically no injuries in fall camp that forced anyone out of action, other than lingering issues with senior running back Caleb Hood, was suddenly reaching the level of being snake-bitten.

Starting quarterback Max Johnson was lost for the season in the third quarter of the season-opening win at Minnesota. Before kickoff Saturday of the Heels’ 38-20 victory over Charlotte at Kenan Stadium, UNC announced that defensive backup rush Malaki Hamrick was out along with backup running back Darwin Barlow. But that was just the beginning. In all, based on an observant count, five more Heels left the game at some point because of an injury.

“It's been, it's been two weeks to start the season with a lot of sudden change,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Saturday. “Let's just put it that way, and the guys and coaches seem to be just handling and moving on next man up. So it'll be fun to see."

At one point Saturday, UNC was without the services of Rucker, All-America running back Omarion Hampton, and future NFL tight end Bryson Nesbit. One could make the case they are Carolina’s three best players.

Advertisement
Kaimon Rucker met with the media Tuesday, but suffered an injury Thursday missing Saturday's game.
Kaimon Rucker met with the media Tuesday, but suffered an injury Thursday missing Saturday's game. (THI)

Rucker felt something when lifting weights Thursday, and the program said he will have a “procedure” and be out a couple of weeks. Brown noted it being more two-to-three weeks.

Hampton had 77 yards on 11 carries before getting banged up. He did not return, but with UNC not in danger of losing to the 49ers, the staff made the safe decision to hold him out the rest of the contest.

"Omarion was running the ball well, he got banged up a little bit, and he could have played,” Brown said. “But we pulled him out because we wanted to make sure he's safe moving forward, and we wanted to see the younger backs.”

One of those younger backs, true freshman Davion Gause, ran for 15 yards on 16 carries and scored his first college touchdown.

Nesbit left with an upper body injury and starting center Austin Blaske went down in the second quarter and did not return. However, true freshman left guard Aidan Banfield and junior defensive tackle Travis Shaw both got banged up, they were able to return to action.

“It was good that we were forced to play without three of our best players,” Brown said. “When Blaske went out early and he said he could go back in, but we didn't him to. And Zach Greenberg goes in. He's never been in a college game before at this level, so that's just kind of the day. It was okay. So, they just kept coming to tell me, and said, 'so-and-so's out.' And I said, okay."

Aside from Rucker, Brown said the others should not miss next week’s home game against North Carolina Central.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2luanVyaWVzLXN1ZGRlbmx5LXBpbGluZy11cC1mb3It dGFyLWhlZWxzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3J0aGNhcm9saW5hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGaW5qdXJpZXMtc3VkZGVubHktcGlsaW5nLXVwLWZvci10YXItaGVlbHMm YzU9MjAyMjczMzEyNiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=