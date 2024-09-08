I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina went into Saturday’s home game against Charlotte down some key Tar Heels, notably perhaps its best defensive player.

Then another Tar Heel went down. And another. And it seemingly kept happening.

A team that had basically no injuries in fall camp that forced anyone out of action, other than lingering issues with senior running back Caleb Hood, was suddenly reaching the level of being snake-bitten.

Starting quarterback Max Johnson was lost for the season in the third quarter of the season-opening win at Minnesota. Before kickoff Saturday of the Heels’ 38-20 victory over Charlotte at Kenan Stadium, UNC announced that defensive backup rush Malaki Hamrick was out along with backup running back Darwin Barlow. But that was just the beginning. In all, based on an observant count, five more Heels left the game at some point because of an injury.

“It's been, it's been two weeks to start the season with a lot of sudden change,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Saturday. “Let's just put it that way, and the guys and coaches seem to be just handling and moving on next man up. So it'll be fun to see."

At one point Saturday, UNC was without the services of Rucker, All-America running back Omarion Hampton, and future NFL tight end Bryson Nesbit. One could make the case they are Carolina’s three best players.