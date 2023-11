North Carolina added its fourth commitment in the class of 2025 when tight end Logan Farrell committed on Sunday.

Farrell, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder from Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, IL, chose the Tar Heels over offers from Cincinatti, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, and Syracuse.

He was in attendance for North Carolina's double overtime 47-45 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

THI caught up with the three-star prospect to get his thoughts on why he chose the Tar Heels.