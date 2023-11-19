In some respects, North Carolina’s defense turned in a quality performance in the Tar Heels’ 31-20 loss at Clemson on Saturday.

In some others, however, it did not.

Clemson totaled 466 yards, its most this season against a Power 5 opponents, but also put together drives that gained 80, 60, 57, 56, 75, and 88 yards. It should also be noted that UNC forced six three-and-outs.

Carolina dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers improved to 7-4 and finish their ACC schedule at 4-4.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.