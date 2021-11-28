Inside The Defense: Carolina's Loss At State

******************************************************************************************** This is a FREE sample of what we do following each UNC football game, and it gives you a taste of how we cover the football and basketball Tar Heels. You can have a full year of premium access to THI for just $20.21, which comes out to $1.68 a month, by taking advantage of our Black Friday Special!!! - That's the price of a candy bar each month. So Act Now!!! Promo Code: Rivals2021 ********************************************************************************************



For a long stretch during the 34-30 loss at NC State on Friday night, one could argue North Carolina played as well as it has defensively all season. Following the Wolfpack’s offensive touchdown making it 14-0 in the first quarter, Carolina allowed the Pack just 178 total yards over its next eight possessions, including drives that went just seven, 13, minus-five, five, and six yards. The Tar Heels forced four three-and-outs during that stretch, too. But they did not handle the last two State possessions well, and it was costly.

As we do following each UNC game, here is an in-depth look at the Tar Heels’ offensive numbers as well as player grades. Many stats and all grades are provided by PFF. *Grades (only those who played 10 or more snaps and graded out at 60.0 or higher are noted): Jeremiah Gemmel 79.9; Tomari Fox 72.6; Ray Vohasek 71.1; Storm Duck 70.7; Chris Collins 69.4; Kaimon Rucker 68.2; Tomon Fox 67.6; Myles Murphy 67.0; Tony Grimes 66.1; Trey Morrison 61.4. *Tackles: Cedric Gray 12; Gemmel 10; Grimes 7; Tomon Fox 6; Gio Biggers 6; Vohasek 5; Tomari Fox 5; Murphy 4; Cam Kelly 4; Collins 4; Morrison 2; Kyler McMichael 2; Jahvaree Ritzie 1. *Missed tackles (13): Gray 3; Biggers 3; 1 each by Murphy, Des Evans, Kelly, Tomari Fox, Stor Duck, Gemmel, and Tomon Fox. *STOPs (plays that result in failures for the opposing offense) 20: Gemmel 6; Vohasek 3; Murphy 2; Collins 2; Tomon Fox 2; 1 each for Grimes, Gray, Evans, Tomari Fox, and Biggers. *Sacks 6: Tomon Fox 2.5; Collins 1.5; Gemmel 1; Gray 1. *QB Hurries 12: Gray 2; Evans 2; Morrisn 2; Tomon Fox 2; Rucker 1; Murphy 1; Tomari Fox 1; Vohasek 1. *Batted passes: Murphy 1; Hester 1.

Run Defense

*State ran the ball 29 times for 113 yards (3.9 average), but if you remove UNC’s six sacks for 30 yards, the Pack ran the ball 23 times for 143 yards, which is an average of 6.2 yards per attempt. *State had three runs of 15 or more yards and five runs of 10 or more yards, and nine of State’s 21 first downs came on running plays.

Rushing Direction Defense *Left end: 5 attempts for 20 yards (4.0 ave), 1 first down, long of 7 yards. *Left tackle: 2 attempts for 9 yards (4.5 ave), long of 7 yards. *Left guard: 3 attempts for 20 yards (6.7 ave), 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 10 yards. *Between LG&C: 2 attempts for 23 yards (11.5 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 22 yards. *Between C&RG: 2 attempts for 10 yards (5.0 ave), long of 5 yards. *Right guard: 2 attempts for 11 yards (5.5 ave), long of 7 yards. *Right tackle: 1 attempt for 0 yards. *Right end: 4 attempts for 47 yards (11.8 ave), 3 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 17 yards. *Right reverse: 1 attempt for 11 yards and a first down. *QB scramble: 1 attempt for 0 yards.

THI’s Take State didn’t run as much as one might gave expected going in, and aside from the sacks, which count as run plays, Carolina was solid against the run. It had a lot of success during that eight-possession stretch, often forcing the Pack into passing situations. Overall and all things considered, this was a solid performance against the run.

Passing Defense

*State QB Devin Leary was 19-for-30 passing with 247 yards, 4 TDs, and no INTs. He was sacked six times, scrambled once, had 2 passes dropped, 2 batted down, and 11 first downs when dropping back. *Leary dropped back 23 times when he was “kept clean” and was 16-for-23 with 159 yards, 2 TDs, 2 drops, 8 first downs, and an NFL rating of 117.8. *Leary dropped back 14 times when under pressure and was 3-for-7 with 88 yards, 2 TDs, 3 first downs, 1 batted pass, and 6 sacks. *UNC blitzed Leary 8 times in which he was 6-for-7 with 80 yards, 3 TDs, 5 first downs, and a sack.

Passing Depth Defense *Leary was 8-for-9 with 38 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. *Leary was 8-for-13 with 112 yards and a TD on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield. *Leary was 1-for-3 with 9 yards and a TD on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield. *Leary was 2-for-3 with 88 yards and 2 TDs on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.

THI’s Take UNC’s pass rush was at its best Friday night, and the coverage wasn’t all that bad except for a few stretches, most especially at the end. The call the defense was in for the 64-yard TD pass preceding the onside kick is a head scratcher, which led to the blown coverage. Then, on the game-winning drive, the late hit on Leary and pass interference were costly.

Pass Coverage

*Cedric Gray was targeted 7 times allowing 5 receptions for 31 yards (33 after the catch), 3 first downs, 2 passes were dropped, and a long of 12 yards. *Tony Grimes was targeted 7 times allowing 4 receptions for 27 yards (4 after the catch), 2 first downs, and a long of 12 yards. *Jeremiah Gemmel was targeted 5 times allowing 4 receptions for 57 yards (64 after the catch), 2 first downs, and a long of 38 yards. *Cam Kelly was targeted 5 times allowing 4 receptions for 123 yards (46 after the catch), 4 TDs, 4 first downs, and a long of 64 yards. *Myles Murphy was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 3 yards. *Trey Morrison was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 6 yards. *Storm Duck was targeted 1 time allowing 0 receptions. *Tomon Fox was targeted 1 time allowing 0 receptions. *Gio Biggers was targeted 1 time allowing 0 receptions.

Overall THI's Take